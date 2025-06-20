A southern New York school district has fired a 22-year-old female employee after she was arrested and charged with a felony for sending nude photos of herself to a 14-year-old boy.

Chemung County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Anamaria E. Milazzo of Elmira, a city of almost 27,000 a short distance from the Pennsylvania state line. Police charged her with disseminating indecent material to a minor, a felony, and a misdemeanor charge of child endangerment.

The New York Post showed the young woman’s photo on X.

The sheriff’s office stated that on June 9 a school resource officer assigned to the Greater Southern Tier Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) received a complaint alleging Milazzo sent indecent material to an unnamed middle school student.

The sheriff’s office alleged Milazzo sent the nude photos of herself over a three-month period.

Milazzo was issued a summons to appear in the Wellsburg Village Court at a later date.

BOCES confirmed the young woman was an employee at a BOCES facility in Chemung County but would not say when she worked at the school or what her role was, according to WETM.

As Breitbart News has reported, school employees or teachers getting sexually intimate with young students is not a rarity, often with women as the aggressors.

A former Southern California educator previously named “Teacher of the Year” was sentenced in May to a prison term of 30 years to life for sexually abusing two of her sixth-grade students.

Also in May, police arrested a 30-year-old school lunch worker for having sex in a cafeteria closet with a senior at a San Antonio, Texas, high school.

Teachers, particularly young female ones, having relationships with minor boys can stem from a variety of triggers, forensic psychologists claim.

In a New York Post video from almost eight years ago, clinical psychologist Leslie Lothstein named such illicit activity an “alarming new trend.”

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times best seller House of Secrets, which documents one of the worst cases of child abuse in U.S. history, and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.