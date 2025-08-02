VIDEO: Washington Parents Found Not Guilty in Alleged ‘Honor Killing’ Attempt of Teen Daughter

A verdict was reached this week after the parents of a teenage girl in Lacey, Washington, allegedly targeted her in an “honor killing” attempt.

While the jury found the 17 year old’s father, Ihsan Ali, not guilty of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault, he was found guilty of second-degree and fourth-degree assault along with unlawful imprisonment, Fox 13 reported Thursday.

The teen’s mother, Zahraa Ali, was found guilty of violating a protective order. However, she was found not guilty of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, and second-degree burglary.

In October, the parents were accused of trying to kill their daughter in an alleged “honor killing” after she refused to go to their native Iraq and marry an older man, Breitbart News reported on July 17.

Journalist Andy Ngô reported the parents are “fundamentalist Muslim migrants from Iraq” whom he claimed did not agree with their daughter living an American lifestyle.

Court papers claimed the teen’s father threatened her with an “honor killing” when she refused the marriage and she ran away from home, fleeing to Timberline High School where she contacted a counselor. However, her parents found her near a bus stop and her father allegedly tried to strangle her.

Video footage shows the altercation with several people stepping in to separate the father and daughter:

The Fox article said the teenager claimed her parents planned to force her into the arranged marriage.

More video footage shows a man holding the girl’s father on the ground and police officers investigating at the scene:

According to a KOMO report on Thursday, “Initial court documents had said that Mr. Ali had threatened his daughter with an ‘honor killing’ though later prosecutors said there was no evidence that was the motivation for this attack.”

The Fox article noted, “The mother was accused of attacking her daughter in a similar manner, and was also present during the attack. Court documents state the daughter previously reported abuse by both her father and mother prior to the incident.”