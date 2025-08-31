Texas Teacher Accused of Sexual Contact with 15-Year-Old Girl

An ex-teacher is accused of indecency with a child involving a 15-year-old girl at KIPP University Prep High School in San Antonio, Texas.
Twenty-seven-year-old Priscilla Castro was arrested Saturday on charges of indecency with a child-sexual contact and booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, KSAT reported.
The student involved told law enforcement on Friday that Castro acted inappropriately during school hours on a specific day in May.
The teen and her mother gave a statement to authorities in which the student said Castro was overly affectionate toward her at other times throughout the school year, according to KENS 5.
The student claimed that on May 23 she went into a classroom and Castro told her she had something for her before handing her a book. When Castro allegedly asked the teenager if she could hug her, the student said she tried to give her a side hug, but the suspect pulled her closer into a hug.
The KENS article continued:
The affidavit states the student told detectives that Castro began to fondle the girl’s breasts over her clothing for several seconds. Castro then allegedly pulled the girl’s face by her chin and asked “Could I give you a kiss?”
The victim claimed she was able to pull away and leave the classroom and did not originally disclose what happened because she didn’t want her mother to find out.
Castro is also accused of trying to contact the teen via blocked phone numbers. When the suspect was alerted to the fact that school leadership was involved in the case, she allegedly kept trying to contact the teenager, even when police were interviewing the student.
In a social media post Saturday, the San Antonio Police Department announced Castro’s arrest and said, “SAPD SVU Detectives are asking for any potential victims to contact their office. If your child recognizes the suspect and is potentially a victim, please contact the SAPD SVU office at 210-207-2313.”
Video footage shows a handcuffed Castro being informed of the charges against her and bond recommendations:
KIPP Texas Public Schools has since said it immediately began an internal investigation, contacted the victim’s family, and alerted San Antonio Police once the allegations were made known. School leadership then fired the suspect, who worked as an assistant teacher.
