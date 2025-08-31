Texas Teacher Accused of Sexual Contact with 15-Year-Old Girl

An ex-teacher is accused of indecency with a child involving a 15-year-old girl at KIPP University Prep High School in San Antonio, Texas.

Twenty-seven-year-old Priscilla Castro was arrested Saturday on charges of indecency with a child-sexual contact and booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, KSAT reported.

The student involved told law enforcement on Friday that Castro acted inappropriately during school hours on a specific day in May.

The teen and her mother gave a statement to authorities in which the student said Castro was overly affectionate toward her at other times throughout the school year, according to KENS 5.

The student claimed that on May 23 she went into a classroom and Castro told her she had something for her before handing her a book. When Castro allegedly asked the teenager if she could hug her, the student said she tried to give her a side hug, but the suspect pulled her closer into a hug.

The KENS article continued: