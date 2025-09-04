‘War Zone’: NJ Police Targeted During 100-Vehicle Street Takeover

Over 100 vehicles were involved in a dangerous street takeover in Secaucus, New Jersey, on Sunday and police officers were targeted during the incident.

The chaos erupted at the intersection of Secaucus Road and County Avenue around 2:30 a.m. when drivers were doing donuts in their vehicles, Fox 5 reported Monday.

Video footage posted online shows multiple police vehicles at the scene with their lights and sirens blaring. Traffic appeared to be at a standstill while numerous people watched and filmed the incident unfolding:

The danger escalated when fireworks were set off next to law enforcement vehicles and Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said the situation was like “a war zone,” News 12 New Jersey reported.

Authorities said people were hanging out of car windows and some of them surrounded then climbed onto the police cars. However, no officers were hurt during the violence. No one was arrested at the scene.

When speaking of the department’s officers, Miller explained, “Their decision-making of not to exit their vehicles to engage a crowd that outnumbered them probably in the vicinity of 50-to-1 is good decision-making on their part. This lawlessness will not be tolerated in Secaucus.”

Police are now searching for suspects after the incident and urged people with more information to contact them.

Miller said, “Our officers came under attack last night and I will not tolerate this unrest. I will be dedicating resources from our Traffic Bureau, Detective Division, Patrol Division, and Intelligence Section to assemble a Task Force to identify the individuals responsible for this riotous behavior and bring them to justice. Secaucus is not going to be a place where these criminals operate with impunity!”

It is important to note the fireworks used at the scene could have lit the police vehicles on fire. CBS New York video footage shows the tire marks left at the scene:

One man told the outlet, “I think it’s disgraceful. There’s no excuse for that,” while another young man said, “For something like that to happen is just crazy. I hope they find the people that did that and they’re brought to justice for their actions.”