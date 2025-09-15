Teen Fatally Shot in Chicago After Being Approached by Group of Eight Men, Police Have No Leads

A teen boy was gunned down by eight men in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood early Monday morning, according to reports.

The 17-year-old was standing near Argyle Street just after midnight when eight men walked up to him and one of them opened fire without warning, striking the boy multiple times, according to WBBM-TV.

The victim, identified as Kahlif Norwood, was rushed to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he died of his wounds.

Local resident Irene Villa told WLS-TV that she heard the shots and called the Chicago Police.

“I heard a car screeching and then five gunshots and then I just heard somebody saying my son my son my son and I heard people on that side this side everywhere,” Villa told the station.

“What do we do? This is an ongoing problem. It needs to stop,” she added about the racially mixed neighborhood.

Another resident, Thiago Cavalcante, noted, “The mother of the person was screaming, my son, my son, and she just kept screaming and screaming.”

The CPD has reported that three detectives are on the case, but thus far there are no suspects, and no one is in custody.

The Uptown neighborhood has become an increasing hotspot of gang activist. A nine-year-old girl was shot down near her school in the neighborhood just last November, and four young men were shot in one incident the previous October, all from gang violence, the CPD says.

This is the sort of violence President Donald Trump hoped to curb by sending National Guard troops into a city that is so constantly awash in the blood of its young people. But complaints and threats by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, both Democrats, caused the president to cancel his plans to help make Chicago safer.

