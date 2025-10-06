A transgender school bus driver in Charlotte, North Carolina, is accused of sexually assaulting several 14- and 15-year-old boys.

The suspect was arrested Tuesday and identified as 48-year-old Leetwain Darrell Tate, who goes by the name of “Ms. Sharon,” the New York Post reported Sunday.

Authorities said he is accused of assaulting at least four teenage boys. Tate was charged with two counts of statutory rape and six counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

An image shows the suspect who appears to be dressed like a woman:

The man is accused of luring the boys to his home where they stayed with him. One of the victims claimed the suspect offered him money for sex.

“Tate was employed as a school bus driver for Sugar Creek Charter School in Charlotte. He was initially suspended while the investigation was underway and was officially terminated on September 30, according to WCCB. Authorities emphasized that none of the alleged crimes occurred on school property or during Tate’s bus routes,” according to a KTSA report.

Court records said the man is being held on a $1 million secured bond, WCBD reported. The outlet also said police were called to the area of Peachtree Road and Corvis Road in early September once a parent learned her child had allegedly been sexually assaulted.

“Detectives said interviews with multiple victims and evidence collected from electronic devices supported the allegations,” the report added, noting that police believe there may be more victims in the case.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective King at 704-336-7495 or submit an anonymous tip to Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. This case is due back in court later this month,” the outlet said.