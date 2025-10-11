Four Dead, Numerous Injured in Shooting at ‘a Gathering’ in Mississippi

Four people are dead and numerous others injured following a shooting last night at “a gathering” in Leland, Mississippi, according to WAPT.

The incident occurred around midnight, with CBS News reporting that “people were in town for Leland High School’s homecoming game.”

FOX News noted that Leland Mayor John Lee indicated there was no information on who did the shooting. He added, “I just want to say, you know, our prayers and condolences go out to the family of the deceased and the ones that’s been injured and shot,” according to KATV.

WCVB pointed out that Mississippi state Sen. Derrick Simmons (D) indicated as many as 20 people may have been shot during the incident.

Four of the wounded individuals are believed to be in critical condition.

