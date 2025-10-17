Watch: Trio of Horror Film Characters Terrorize Virginia Family, Attempt Break in, Threaten Murder

Disturbing doorbell footage released his week reveals costumed perpetrators terrorizing a widow and her family in Alexandria, Virginia, as they allegedly try to break in and threaten to kill everyone inside.

The incident took place Tuesday night, according to news reports. Shayla Whiteside, who was visiting her mother at her Alexandria home, at first thought the appearance of the suspects was “a little prank” and said through the doorbell speaker, “Happy Halloween.”

But Halloween was more than two weeks away at the time, and the visit soon got serious.

One suspect was “clad in a clown mask, a second wearing a costume resembling Michael Myers from the “Halloween” movie series and the third dressed as an evil nun,” according to Fox News.

Come out,” one shouted as the group stood outside the suburban Washington, DC, home.

“Either you’re coming out or we’re coming in,” said another.

The suspects then took turns approaching the door and violently pulling on the doorknob.

The nun character pounded on the door and yelled, “it’s your worst nightmare.”

In another portion of the video featured by TMZ, the Michael Myers character threatens to kill everyone inside.

Whiteside was with her mother, a younger brother, and their family dog when the incident occurred.

“My dad recently just died, so I’m just glad I was there,” the daughter told WUSA9. “But now she’s in fear. She doesn’t want to stay there by herself.”

The family called 911, and police canvassed the neighborhood this week, trying to determine more information on the suspects.

“This is a very serious matter,” Alexandria Police Chief Tarrick McGuire said in a Thursday press conference.

The group also broke through a wooden fence, slashed open deck screens, and banged on windows while peering inside, police said.

Chief McGuire said they violated the law.

“They attempted to enter a residence, and under Virginia state law, that constitutes burglary,” he said.

Whiteside told WUSA 9 the matter could have ended very differently — and not necessarily the worst of it for the family.

“Our second amendment right was not used – and could have been,” she said.

Chief McGuire said such incidents as seen in the video can quickly escalate, and homeowners do have the right to defend themselves.

“These are serious matters because they are frightening, but most importantly, they can result in serious injury,” the police chief said.

He added, “It’s a warning to people: do not go up to people’s doors, make threats, advance their doorways, and play with their lives, because it ultimately can end up in a dangerous event.”

