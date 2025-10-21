A leftist dressed in a penis costume was arrested Saturday in Fairhope, Alabama, amid the anti-Trump “No Kings” protests.

The suspect was later identified as 61-year-old Jeana Renea Gamble, and videos and photos of the incident were shared widely online, AL.com reported Monday.

Video footage shows police officers holding Gamble on the ground while protesters film with their cellphones. As the demonstrators berate the officers, one policeman turns to them and says, “This is a family town and I’m not gonna have somebody out here dressed like this.” The officers then get the woman to her feet as demonstrators yell expletives at them.

In a social media post on Monday, the Fairhope Police Department detailed the incident and the charges against Gamble:

A Fairhope woman was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest during a protest on Greeno Road on Saturday. Officers were dispatched following complaints regarding traffic hazards in the area. Upon arrival, an officer observed an individual in a phallic costume near the Baldwin Square Shopping Center. The officer approached the woman and requested that she remove the costume, which is deemed obscene in a public setting; however, she refused to comply. Jeana Renea Gamble, 61, of Fairhope, was subsequently charged with Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest, both of which are misdemeanor charges.

1819 News reported she was booked into jail, posted bond, and was released.

Mayor Sherry Sullivan told the outlet, “This type of behavior or display is not acceptable and will not be tolerated in Fairhope. Protests should remain peaceful and free of profanity and obscene displays.”

The outlet said the suspect reportedly has an account on Threads. A post on her account reportedly said, “Hey, looking for Antifa #800 so I can find a Civil Rights Attorney after my arrest at the Fairhope, AL No Kings protest. Anyone have those digits?”

During the “No Kings” protests in Washington, DC, on Saturday, leftist Democrats dressed in various inflatable costumes, per Breitbart News.

The outlet also reported that “older demonstrators joined Saturday’s nationwide ‘No Kings’ protests under the self-styled banner ‘Grantifa,’ with participants holding handmade signs and wearing shirts declaring themselves ‘Grandparents Against Fascism.’ The ‘No Kings’ demonstrations were organized in opposition to President Donald Trump and his administration’s policies.”

Democrat donors and anti-Israel groups reportedly funded the “No Kings” protests, according to Breitbart News.

Despite the anger coming from the left, President Trump dismissed the protests and rejected them as a “joke” before adding “I work my ass off,” the outlet reported Monday.

