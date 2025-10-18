Older demonstrators joined Saturday’s nationwide “No Kings” protests under the self-styled banner “Grantifa,” with participants holding handmade signs and wearing shirts declaring themselves “Grandparents Against Fascism.” The “No Kings” demonstrations were organized in opposition to President Donald Trump and his administration’s policies.

Activist Shane Claiborne shared a photo from a protest where two older attendees carried signs reading “GRANTIFA: Grandpops Against Fascism” and “GRANTIFA: Grandmoms Against Fascism,” writing on X, “I met Grantifa today. We’re gonna be alright. #NoKings #NoKingsDayOct18th.” In another post, X user William Coffin posted a photo from Arizona of two older women wearing blue “Grantifa” shirts reading “aka senior citizens against this bullsh*t,” with the caption, “It’s about to go down in AZ!”

The “No Kings” demonstrations were held in cities across the United States on Saturday, with protesters opposing what they described as “authoritarianism” under President Donald Trump. Demonstrators included a wide range of groups and individuals, with attendees seen wearing inflatable frog, cat, and dinosaur costumes and carrying homemade signs. Democrats such as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) joined the events, which organizers said were intended to promote “power to the people.”

According to an investigation by Fox News Digital, the “No Kings” movement is funded by a network of Democratic-aligned nonprofits, labor unions, and political action committees, with some of its partner organizations linked to anti-Israel activism. The report cited billionaire donor George Soros’s Open Society Foundations as providing multimillion-dollar grants to groups involved in organizing the protests. Republican lawmakers including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) have called for investigations into the financing of such demonstrations.

Breitbart News has previously reported that the “No Kings” protests, which began earlier this year, have featured a growing number of older participants. At events in Virginia, a majority of attendees were over 60 years old, with many carrying homemade signs emphasizing themes such as Social Security, Medicare, and opposition to perceived authoritarianism. Some protesters displayed patriotic symbols, including American flags, even as they criticized the Trump administration’s policies.

The emergence of “Grantifa” follows heightened federal attention to left-wing protest networks nationwide. President Donald Trump formally designated Antifa a domestic terrorist organization in September, citing its role in organized acts of violence, intimidation, and doxxing. The executive order directed federal agencies to investigate and dismantle the group’s funding channels, describing Antifa as a “militarist, anarchist enterprise” responsible for coordinating riots and assaults on law enforcement.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have since pledged to “use the whole of the federal government” to target and disrupt the financing of left-wing domestic terror networks, vowing to “follow the money” behind organized street protests. The administration has stated the goal is to identify and dismantle “terrorist operations” carried out by groups that operate under names or slogans associated with Antifa.