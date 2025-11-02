DHS: Florida Man Arrested for Online Posts Threatening to Kill ‘ICE Nazis’

A man in Fort Myers, Florida, is accused of making online death threats against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

In a press release Friday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said special agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) arrested the suspect.

Officials identified the suspect as Joseph Giancola and said he allegedly used the leftist social media platform known as Bluesky to post the threats. Officials alleged he did so while using the pseudonym “Cain Delon.”

RELATED VIDEO — Virginia: ICE Arrests Three-Time Deported Illegal Alien Accused of Assault on Police Officer:

DHS shared some of the threats he is accused of making online. One of them was, “Shoot the ICE Nazis down like the rabid dogs they are,” while another said, “Start by shooting ice thugs dead.”

Yet another post reportedly read, “They come near me, and I shoot to kill. Be warned.”

ICE began warning agents of murder threats in early 2025 after President Donald Trump ramped up his administration’s deportation operations, Breitbart News reported. It is important to note that American communities experienced crime and violence due in part to President Joe Biden’s (D) open border policies.

DHS said Friday that ICE officers are facing a more than 1,000 percent increase in assaults and an 8,000 percent increase in violent death threats.

A man from Jamestown, New York, was charged over the summer for allegedly threatening to kill an ICE agent and his children, Breitbart News reported.

WATCH — ICE Undergoes Power Shift to Focus More on Deportations:

Additionally, “The FBI has begun arresting many violent protesters for interfering in federal immigration enforcement operations, including a progressive candidate for Congress in Chicago,” the outlet reported Thursday:

“No one is above the law and no one has the right to obstruct it,” Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a public statement. “Federal agents perform dangerous, essential work every single day to enforce our immigration laws and keep our communities safe. When individuals resort to force or intimidation to interfere with that mission, they attack not only the agents themselves but the rule of law they represent. The Department of Justice will never tolerate such conduct and will continue to hold accountable anyone who seeks to impede lawful federal operations.”

White House deportation czar Tom Homan said Tuesday the government is on its way to deporting 600,000 illegals by the end of the year, according to Breitbart News.

He noted, “We are prioritizing public safety threats [and] national security threats. But as I said, [no one] is off the table, and if we find you, we’re going to arrest you.