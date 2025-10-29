The U.S. government is on track to deport 600.000 illegal migrants by the end of the year, White House deportation czar Tom Homan confirmed Tuesday.

“As we get more agents on, you will see arrests increase two, three times,” Homan told Fox News on Tuesday. “You’re going to see the numbers skyrocket.”

“I just count from January 20 to now ….. under Trump’s presidency, by time of the new year, we’ll be over 600,000 deportations,” Homan told an Axios interviewer, adding:

The majority are criminals, and the data proves it. And who are the other 30-35 percent? Those are national security threats … who don’t have a lot of criminal convictions.

“We are prioritizing public safety threats [and] national security threats. But as I said, [no one] is off the table, and if we find you, we’re going to arrest you,” he added.

Homan’s comments came as the Department of Homeland Security is promoting managers from the Customs and Border Patrol agency to run deportation operations in several major cities, fueled by billions of dollars from Congress.

The agency deportations are also driving up the number of self-deportations by illegal migrants who worry about being arrested and also fined for living in the United States illegally.

So far, agency officials estimate that 1.4 million migrants have self-deported.

Trump’s deportation and border enhancements have dramatically improved the nation’s security, Homan told Axios:

The border is the most secure in the history of this nation. The data proves it. Illegal migration is down 96 percent and what does that mean? When 96 percent less people are making that dangerous journey, it means less [migrant] aliens are dying making that journey. Under the last administration, over 4,000 aliens died making that journey, which is a historic record. [Under Biden] a quarter million Americans died of fentanyl — a historic record. Sex trafficking was at an-all time high. Sex trafficking of women and children. Cartels were making billions of dollars because they were making record amounts of money [from] trafficking people and drugs. People on the terrorist watchlist [have dropped]: Under Trump 45, we got 14. Under the last administration, [we got] 400. But my biggest concern over the last four years [is that] we had 2.1 million known gotaways … [migrants] captured on video, drone traffic, sensor traffic … We don’t know who they are [because] they weren’t arrested, they weren’t fingerprinted, they weren’t vetted. We don’t know who they are, where they came from, why they’re here, or where they are now. So that is the biggest issue.

Trump’s border security “is saving thousands of lives,” Homan said, adding:

It’s saving thousands of [American] lives because less fentanyl is getting in. The sex trafficking is way down, and we can actually control who’s coming in, and what’s coming in. We’re in a position now where we have operational control of the border … What happened in the last four years [was that] 10.5 million people came to our border and there were 2.1 million gotaways.

“That was the biggest national security failure I’ve seen in this nation,” he said.