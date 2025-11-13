Chicago: Migrant Accused of Attacking Coworker with Running Concrete Saw

A migrant is accused of attacking a coworker with a concrete saw at a construction site in Chicago, Illinois.

The accused was identified as 26-year-old Augustin Gomes Granadillo of Venezuela, CWB Chicago reported on Wednesday.

The incident happened on June 23 at the construction site on South Kedvale Avenue when Gomes allegedly grabbed a shovel and tried to hit the victim with it as the pair argued.

Chicago police said Gomes hit the 30-year-old victim in the stomach with a concrete block, then picked up the Stihl masonry saw, which was running at the time, and swung it at him two times.

“The victim suffered a deep laceration and fracture of the wrist and a deep laceration wound to the chest, according to prosecutors,” the outlet said.

According to Interstate Sawing, concrete saws are used to cut concrete, asphalt, and brick. “Only a professional concrete contractor will have the expertise needed for a flawless cutting job, developed through years of constantly cutting and shaping the materials they work with,” the site reads.

Following Gomes’ arrest, he was detained on attempted murder charges. He is scheduled to appear in court again next week.

“He knew that he was wrong as he fled from the site as soon as he hurt the victim,” said Judge Rivanda Doss Beal. She then added that his alleged actions “are such a departure from the basic expectations of a civil society, it is hard to predict his compliance with court orders.”

The news comes after another Venezuelan migrant was accused of stabbing a man recording a video in Chicago in September.

Breitbart News reported Monday that an “illegal immigrant with a felony gun violation was arrested Monday in Chicago in connection with a shooting toward Border Patrol agents on Saturday.”

President Donald Trump recently celebrated falling crime rates in Chicago as he works to end illegal alien crime, per Breitbart News.

“I am proud to announce that Chicago, Illinois, despite all of the radical opposition and obstruction we have from the Mayor and the Governor, has seen Car Theft, Shootings, Robberies, Violent Crime, and everything else, drop dramatically,” Trump wrote in a social media post. “Since the launch of the DHS operation ‘Midway Blitz’ in Chicago only weeks ago, Shootings are down 35%, Robberies are down 41%, and Carjackings are down almost 50%.”