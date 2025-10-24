A Venezuelan migrant is accused of repeatedly stabbing a man who was recording video on September 20 in Chicago, Illinois.

The suspect is identified as 26-year-old Anthony Vasquez Guedez of Venezuela, CWB Chicago reported Thursday, noting the man already has a long criminal history.

The incident happened in the Back of the Yards neighborhood in the 4800 block of South Ashland Avenue.

The suspect allegedly confronted the man as he was recording a video of the area for his family and demanded he delete the clip. However, when the victim refused to comply, Vasquez Guedez allegedly stabbed him several times with a knife and the man gave up his phone.

Police later located the suspect where he was allegedly threatening another person with a knife. He has been accused of kicking one of the officers trying to take him into custody.

“Court records show Vasquez Guedez has been arrested eight times since January 2024. The cases include multiple shoplifting and domestic battery allegations, battery, and driving without a license twice in March 2024. He received a 32-day sentence earlier this month for felony shoplifting and failed to appear in court for the driving matters, according to court records. Prosecutors dropped all of the other cases,” the CWB Chicago article said.

The outlet noted Judge Antara Rivera ordered the migrant be detained on charges of robbery and three counts of aggravated battery in regard to the September 20 incident. The CWB Chicago report said he is in custody and awaiting trial.

The news comes as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers are searching for an illegal alien who is accused of violently raping a 54-year-old woman in Chicago, which is a so-called “sanctuary city,” Breitbart News reported Wednesday.

The illegal, identified as Leyter Jeferson Arauz-Medina, was initially released into the United States during former President Joe Biden’s (D) administration in September 2024 near Eagle Pass, Texas.

The outlet detailed the chilling alleged crime:

After he was released into the U.S. and made his way to Chicago, police say Arauz-Medina grabbed a 54-year-old woman by the hair, dragged her across a street as she screamed, forced her into an alleyway, threw her to the ground, strangled her, and forcefully ripped off her clothes. Police allege Arauz-Medina repeatedly slammed the back of the woman’s head to the concrete ground, which prompted her to lose consciousness. When the woman regained consciousness, Arauz-Medina allegedly continued to rape her as she tried to fight him off.

It is important to note that many black Chicagoans welcomed President Donald Trump’s deployment of ICE and national guard troops in their city to quell the violence and deport criminal illegals, Breitbart News reported October 9.

U.S. Border Patrol agents were also welcomed despite the fact anti-ICE leftists and many Democrat leaders whined about their presence.

“The residents appeared to endorse the Border Patrol’s mission in support of President Donald Trump’s Operation Midway Blitz. Federal law enforcement officials have arrested hundreds of violent criminal aliens since the Chicago operation began,” according to Breitbart News.

In September, ICE issued a list of fugitive illegal alien gang members, kidnappers, and rapists protected in the sanctuary state of Illinois, per Breitbart News. The outlet later reported on October 1 that ICE had arrested over 800 illegal aliens in Illinois.