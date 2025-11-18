Sheriff: Indiana Teacher Arrested After Students Ate THC Candy She Left ‘Out in the Open’ in Classroom

A high school teacher in Indiana is accused of bringing THC edibles to the campus where students ate them without knowing what they were.

Two students at Angola High School ate the THC candy on Thursday after it was left in a classroom, WDBJ reported Saturday, citing the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

In a social media post, the law enforcement agency said the candy was in the classroom “out in the open.”

“Further investigation determined that the candy was brought into the classroom by the teacher identified as 49-year-old Debra L. McGillem of Reading, MI,” the sheriff’s office continued:

As the investigation continued additional food items suspected of containing THC were allegedly located in McGillem’s possession. Detectives conducted interviews of the students involved as well as McGillem who had driven to the Sheriff’s Office. During McGillem’s interview, observations were made and information was developed to believe that she had operated a vehicle while impaired.

The suspect was booked into jail on preliminary charges including “Level 6 felony Neglect of a Dependent, Level 6 felony Possession of a Controlled Substance on School Property, Class C misdemeanor Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated,” the sheriff’s office stated, adding the teacher was being held in lieu of a $6,500 bond and the investigation is ongoing.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) website, “Marijuana is a mind-altering (psychoactive) drug, produced by the Cannabis sativa plant. Marijuana has over 480 constituents. THC (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol) is believed to be the main ingredient that produces the psychoactive effect.”

Weed is not legal for people to use recreationally or medically in the state of Indiana, the Indianapolis Star reported in July.

“CBD, Delta-9 THC, and THCA, which are alternatives to marijuana, are available for legal purchase at vape shops in Indiana as long as those levels don’t exceed the legal limit. Any THC product with a higher level than 0.3% is classified as marijuana and therefore still illegal,” the outlet said.