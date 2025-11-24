A 23-year-old man was brutally killed on Monday in New York City’s Times Square, and police are searching for three suspects in the case.

Law enforcement and sources told the New York Post the suspects were involved in the bloody and violent incident, which happened around 1:00 a.m.

The unidentified victim was beaten with a baseball bat and stabbed in his back and thigh during the attack, which occurred near 49th Street and 7th Avenue. He was then rushed to a local hospital and pronounced deceased.

Photos from the scene show what appears to be a large pocketknife, blood stains on the pavement, and bloody cloths:

According to Pix 11, a motive in the case was unclear. It was the second homicide in that area over the past few days.

“On Sunday, 39-year-old Gibson Winters was fatally shot near West 46th Street and Twelfth Avenue at around 4:15 a.m., cops said. Winters was shot in the back and groin and died at the hospital. There have been no arrests in either case,” the outlet said.

Now, authorities are searching for the three men suspected in the Monday incident. Sources told the Post one was wearing a purple sweater and black ski mask, and another was wearing a black jacket, dark colored pants, and brown boots. The third person was wearing black clothes.

In May 2024, a man was accused of stabbing a tourist near Times Square and in a separate case, another man was the target of a machete attack in the same area, per Breitbart News.

The news came as New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers also reportedly endured a 63-percent rise in assaults against them over the past six years.

Prior to winning the New York City mayoral race, socialist Zohran Mamdani seemed to suggest he wanted “mental health experts” to lead in responding to certain crises, Breitbart News reported in October.