Report: Minneapolis Police Chief Warns Officers ‘They’ll Be Fired’ If They Do Not Stop ICE’s ‘Unlawful Force’

Minneapolis police officers are reportedly in danger of losing their jobs if they do not intervene in certain situations involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Police Chief Brian O’Hara reportedly said if any of his officers see ICE agents using “unlawful force” against people in his area, they are expected to take action, MS Now reported on Friday.

When asked how his officers were expected to respond to excessive force from the federal agents, the outlet quoted O’Hara as saying, “If unlawful force is being used by any law enforcement officer against any person in this city and one of our officers is there, absolutely, I expect them to intervene, or they’ll be fired.”

The news comes amid President Donald Trump’s efforts to safeguard American communities from illegal alien crime after former President Joe Biden’s open border policies brought all kinds of violence and danger to the United States.

The MS Now article also stated that “O’Hara noted that cases of ‘excessive’ force that were ‘readily apparent’ would merit officer intervention. A sergeant from O’Hara’s department later clarified that while Minneapolis Police Department officers may physically intervene in the case of unlawful force, they would stop short of arresting ICE agents.”

O’Hara recently said the reason his officers cannot help ICE is because “I do not have enough cops to deal with the actual crime that’s happening in our community,” Breitbart News reported Wednesday.

In August, O’Hara said his department has lost hundreds of officers since 2020 and the only way the agency made it through was due to help from state and federal officials, per Breitbart News.

“The only reason we have made progress over the last few years is because of the partnerships we have had, very aggressively prosecuting violent crime, with all of the federal law enforcement and state partners that we have, because, quite frankly, we cannot get through a regular day, dealing with all of the challenges that we have, without all of our law enforcement and community partners,” he said.

The news about police in Minneapolis comes amid reports of emerging evidence of widespread theft, embezzlement, migration fraud, and welfare cheating by many of the Somali migrants in the state.

ICE recently arrested several illegals from Somalia during its crackdown in Minneapolis, according to Breitbart News.