Christmas Eve Thieves Attempt to Steal ATM from Texas Convenience Store

Two thieves used a stolen car and a metal cable in an attempt to steal an ATM from a convenience store in White Settlement, Texas, early in the morning on Christmas Eve, according to authorities.

The men remain on the loose, but the ATM was recovered after substantial damage was inflicted on the convenience store in the 2000 block of South Cherry Lane.

According to the White Settlement Police Department, the men attempted the heist at around 3:44 a.m. Wednesday, tying a metal cable to the ATM inside the store and hitching it to an SUV stolen from an apartment complex roughly an hour earlier.

One man began to drive the SUV, pulling the ATM through the store and storefront, wrecking shelves and shattering the glass doors.

“As the suspects continued to flee in the SUV by dragging the ATM out of the parking lot, the machine became dislodged from the metal cable and was abandoned on the service road of I.H. 30 between S. Cherry Lane and S. Las Vegas Trail,” police said. “Officers have recovered the ATM.”

Officers also recovered the stolen SUV used in the crime about a mile from the scene, finding it in the 2700 block of Shenandoah in Fort Worth. The two perpetrators were not found with the vehicle and are believed to have fled on foot or in a second car.

“Both suspects were described as two men wearing black hooded sweatshirts, black pants, facial masks, and orange gloves. One man had white sneakers and the other man had black tennis shoes,” per the White Settlement Police Department.

As similar incidents have occurred in nearby towns in recent weeks, authorities are teaming with neighboring police departments to investigate the incident.

The White Settlement Police Department asks that tips be directed to Detective Geovanny Ramirez at 817-246-7070 ext. 420. They can also be submitted anonymously to Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.