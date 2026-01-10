A Washington leftist is accused of trying to meet an 11-year-old for sex after previously calling President Donald Trump and his supporters pedophiles.

Police in Bremerton, Washington, said 44-year-old Houston Wade was arrested on December 17 after he allegedly tried to meet up with a little girl, the Lynwood Times reported on Friday.

The outlet noted he taught Physics and Astronomy at Edmonds College until 2022. Law enforcement said he used a social media app to exchange messages with a “decoy” he thought was an 11-year-old child.

After he allegedly agreed to meet with the “child” for the sexual activities, police saw him at a hotel in Silverdale.

“Upon arriving at the agreed meeting location in Bremerton, Wade was arrested,” the Times article said, noting that officials, armed with a search warrant, found he left condoms, bondage supplies, and adult novelty toys in one of the hotel’s rooms.

Video footage from the YouTube profile Lanvik shows officer body camera footage of the moment law enforcement surrounded Wade and took him into custody.

A police dog was heard barking as the officers told Wade to put his hands up. He was eventually handcuffed and searched:

In statement to the court regarding the case, Detective Brandon Smith said, “Houston Wade committed the crime of communication with a minor for immoral purposes when he knowingly communicated with a person he believed to be an 11-year-old girl, using grooming techniques to present various sex acts he hoped to perform with her at a future date.”

He continued:

Houston Wade committed the crime of attempted rape of a child in the first degree when he showed substantial steps to meet with an 11-year-old girl for the purpose of having sexual intercourse in a variety of ways by driving from his residence in Bainbridge Island, renting a hotel room and setting up various sex toys and bondage restraints, and arrived at East Park in Bremerton, WA. He then instructed the person he believed was an 11-year-old girl to meet him near the parking lot where he was waiting with the purpose of ultimately transporting her to a hotel room he had prepared to perform the previously discussed sex acts.

The Times report said Wade is a leftist activist who has many times called Republicans and President Trump’s supporters pedophiles.

The Libs of TikTok account shared screenshots showing Wade using the term when referring to Trump and conservatives:

In one of the posts, Wade said “I’d take a bag of gravel as president over this pedophile.”

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office Jail page, Wade remains in custody. Per the Times, he faces six charges in the case including commercial sex abuse of a minor. If convicted, he faces up to life behind bars.