VIDEO: Nancy Guthrie Ransom Demand Reaches $6 Million

The people claiming to have kidnapped NBC News’s Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s elderly mother are reportedly demanding a $6 million ransom.

KGUN9’s JJ McKinney said his outlet received a ransom note and “in the letter, the potential kidnappers demanded that the Guthries pay them $6 million before this Monday,” the New York Post reported Sunday.

The outlet said the alleged kidnappers have demanded the ransom in Bitcoin.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, has been missing since noon on February 1 after she was last seen at her home outside Tucson, Arizona, the prior evening. Law enforcement has been investigating her disappearance as a criminal case, according to Breitbart News.

McKinney’s report showed law enforcement vehicles at the elderly woman’s home. He noted that multiple ransom notes have been sent to media outlets:

The deadline for the ransom was reportedly set at 5:00 p.m. Monday, and if it is not met, her life could be in danger, per the Post article.

In their message on Saturday, Savannah Guthrie and her siblings pleaded for the return of their mother, adding “we will pay” and “this is the only way we will have peace.”

Authorities with the Pima County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is active but there are not any suspects or persons of interest.

A few days after the elderly woman disappeared, President Donald Trump said he spoke with Savannah Guthrie and had directed all federal law enforcement to help find her mother.

“I spoke with Savannah Guthrie, and let her know that I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family’s, and Local Law Enforcement’s, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY. We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely. The prayers of our Nation are with her and her family. GOD BLESS AND PROTECT NANCY!” he wrote in a social media post.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case as investigators work to find Nancy Guthrie, per KGUN9.

Meanwhile, President Trump hinted on Friday that federal involvement in the case would soon provide some answers, according to Breitbart News.