The widow of the high school teacher in Gainesville, Georgia, who died after a prank gone wrong wants the charges against the students involved dropped.

The tragedy happened on Friday when 40-year-old Jason Hughes was run over after slipping and falling outside his house as he chased the five teenagers who had covered his yard in toilet paper, the New York Post reported Monday.

His grieving wife, Laura, said her husband had been excited to catch the students in the act and he loved the group of young people.

She said her family “supports getting the charges dropped for all involved,” adding, “This is a terrible tragedy, and our family is determined to prevent a separate tragedy from occurring, ruining the lives of these students. This would be counter to Jason’s lifelong dedication of investing in the lives of these children.”

Eighteen-year-old Jayden Wallace was charged with vehicular homicide and faces up to 15 years in prison as a result.

According to Breitbart News, Hughes, who taught math at North Hall High School, had approached the vehicles where Wallace and the others were hurriedly preparing to leave.

“Wallace was in a pickup, and as he fled, Hughes reportedly tripped and fell into the road and was run over, according to authorities,” the outlet said.

Authorities said all of the teenagers at the scene tried to help Hughes, Fox 5 reported Sunday. He later died at a local hospital.

The other 18-year-old students were identified as Elijiah Owens, Aiden Hucks, Ana Katherine Luque, and Ariana Cruz. Police arrested them at the scene and they were charged with criminal trespass and littering.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe created for the teacher’s family has so far raised over $200,000, the Post reported Monday.

In a statement, Hall County Schools said, “Our hearts are broken. Jason Hughes was a loving husband, a devoted father, a passionate teacher, mentor, and coach who was loved and respected by students and colleagues.”

Community members are mourning his loss and have set up a memorial for the father of two, per 11 Alive:

North Hall High School Football Coach Sean Pender also issued a statement about Hughes, writing, “Jason lived his life with purpose, faith, and a servant’s heart. While we grieve deeply, we also know the hope he believed in so strongly. Jason lived for Christ, and he pointed others toward him every day of his life.”