VIDEO: Teacher Who Is ‘Baywatch’ Actor’s Sister Accused of Sexual Relationship with Teenager

A pair of Arizona teachers are accused of having sexual relationships with the same teenage student at Centennial High School in Peoria.

One of the suspects was identified as 27-year-old Haley Beck, who is the sister of “Baywatch” star Noah Beck, and the second suspect was identified as 47-year-old Angela Burlaka, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

Beck was fired from her job over allegations that she groomed, had sex with, and paid the student. Burlaka resigned after she was accused of sending that student a nude video of herself.

Beck “is facing one recommended count of pandering (inducing another to engage in prostitution), according to Erin Pellett, a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. The recommended charge is a class 5 felony punishable by up to 2.5 years in prison and fines of up to $150,000,” the Arizona Republic reported Tuesday.

In addition, Burlaka “is facing one recommended count of furnishing obscene material to a minor, according to Pellett. The recommended charge is a class 4 felony, carrying potential penalties of more than 3 years in prison, fines, and possible probation,” the outlet said.

The student’s grandmother reportedly found a nude video of Burlaka on his phone and alerted law enforcement, and Beck was later accused of having sex with the young man. His mother, according to police, said she was aware her son was having sex with Beck.

Beck is accused of grooming the teenager, buying him drugs and alcohol, and paying him over $600.

“She called herself his ‘sugar momma,’ admitting in one of the thousands of text messages exchanged with the student that the relationship ‘felt like straight prostitution,’ investigators said,” the Post article stated.

Meanwhile, experts recently told Breitbart News teacher sexual misconduct is “rampant” in schools across the nation:

In fact, exclusive interviews with leading researchers and forensic psychologists on the subject and an investigation by Breitbart News into the data reveals into that such sexual abuse is both underreported and understudied — despite being what one researcher called “a serious public health concern.” The causes range from teacher shortages to undetected personality disorders in educators to what clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson has called the collapse of Western values and the embrace of “subjective morality,” inflamed by an online world where anything goes.

No arrests have been made regarding Beck and Burlaka’s case, however, law enforcement said there is enough evidence to bring charges as the investigation continues.

Parents and caregivers can reduce the risk of their child being targeted for sexual abuse by being aware of who they are around and asking questions about their friends, teachers, coaches, other parents, and relatives, per the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN).