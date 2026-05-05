Ohio Grandmother Indicted in Infant’s Fentanyl Death

An Ohio grandmother was indicted on Thursday in the fentanyl death of her grandbaby.

Taletha Kropp, 43, of Toledo, was indicted by a Lucas County grand jury on two counts of involuntary manslaughter, as well as endangering a child, tampering with evidence, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, 13 Action News reported.

“The baby’s mother, Leeonna Cherry, 20, was also indicted Thursday on one count of endangering children and one count of obstructing justice,” according to the report.

The pair were both arrested on April 23 after the death of baby Makayla Huff, who was between eight and nine months old.

According to the report, police said witnesses told investigators that Cherry knew her mother used drugs daily — heroin laced with fentanyl — but still allowed Kropp to watch the child.

The baby girl was in her grandmother’s care when she was found unresponsive in the home of Eastway Street on the evening of February 19, according to police.

Baby Makayla was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead before 5 p.m. Authorities said deadly doses of fentanyl were found in her stomach and blood, the report states.

Kropp’s bond has been set at $1 million.