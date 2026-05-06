Epidemic: Yet Another Teacher Faces Charges of Sexual Relationship With Student

A married female high school English teacher in Georgia faces prosecution for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a minor student, a charge that could land her in prison for 25 years.

Paulina Walden, 35, of Savannah, Ga., was arrested after school officials alerted Savannah Police of the teacher allegedly “having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student,” police said in a statement.

The teacher has been charged with improper sexual conduct and child molestation, charges that carry up to a 25-year sentence in Georgia as well as a $100,000 fine, the New York Post reported.

The case represents yet another incident of educator sexual misconduct that leading researchers say has become “rampant” in the U.S. in the past two decades, an exclusive Breitbart News investigation found last month.

Police in the Savannah case have revealed few details other than to say the incidences covered in the charges occurred off school grounds.

Walden, an English teacher who also helped with the theater program at Jenkins High School, was cuffed and taken to a jail last Friday an hour after class was dismissed, WTOC reported.

Her husband is a teacher at the same school, according to the outlet.

She has been employed by the school district since 2023.

According to the outlet’s examination of her social media, Walden “has worked with Jenkins’ theatre department in multiple plays and productions, has been the yearbook advisor, and a head coach at one point for the dance and flag team.”

Walden is being held at the Chatham County Detention Center without bond.

The Breitbart investigation of what has become an epidemic of educator sexual misconduct found that incidences by both male and female teachers, coaches and school employees were occurring in districts both large and small at school systems both public and private.

One leading researcher called the problem “100 times worse” than the pedophile sex scandal that hit the Catholic church in recent decades.

Veteran crime writer Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets , which documents one of the worst cases of child sex abuse in U.S. history, and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more