A rogue Independence Day fireworks celebration turned into an unplanned explosion resulting in injuries and fire in a neighborhood in the Southern California town of Chino on Saturday.

Multiple people were injured, Los Angeles news outlets reported.

A video provided to ABC7 shows people scattering and a vehicle on fire. The news outlet also documented what the area looked like after the explosion and fire.

The witness, Gabriel Gilmore, who provided the video, told the TV news outlet that people had gathered in the street for what apparently was an unsanctioned display when some of the pyrotechnics exploded too close to the ground.

Gilmore said he was in his mother’s house when he heard an explosion that was so powerful he did not even associate it with fireworks.

He told the ABC affiliate:

Out of nowhere, the floor shook. There was a humongous explosion. The explosion was so loud, it’s what I would assume a gas line in a house blew up, and we looked just down the street, the plume of smoke that rose from the floor was equivalent to the size of the house. So I ran quickly over there, and as soon as I arrived, you could see a car in shambles. Debris all over, across the street, everywhere.

KTLA in Los Angeles reported that four people were injured, one of them a child. The extent of their injuries has not been reported.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives believe a large quantity of fireworks ignited, causing an explosion,” police told the outlet.

According to the city’s municipal code, only “safe and sane” fireworks are permitted for use in the city and in restricted areas. They are defined as fireworks that do not explode or fly through the air and carry the state fire marshal’s seal on packaging.

Police did not say if they will file charges for the use of the explosive pyrotechnics.

Chino is a Southern California suburb located on the western edge of San Bernadino County about 35 miles from downtown Los Angeles.

Breitbart News contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.