At Least 21 Shot and 3 Stabbed in Chicago During July 4th Weekend

At least 21 people were shot and three stabbed during the Fourth of July weekend in Democrat-controlled Chicago, Illinois.

Two of the shooting victims succumbed to their wounds, FOX 32 reported.

The Chicago Sun-Times noted that at least one of the stabbings was fatal as well, observing that a total of five people were killed via various means over the weekend.

Around 2:40 a.m. Monday, “a 72-year-old man was fatally stabbed during an argument in the 6200 block of South Laflin Street.”

On July 2, 2026, WTTW pointed out that Chicago shootings and homicides were outpacing last year’s figures. They noted that Chicago Police recorded “210 homicides … through the end of June” 2026, which represents a six-percent increase over the first six months of 2025.

Moreover, shootings were up for the first six months of 2026 compared to 2025.

“There were 139 shootings and 43 homicides in Chicago,” just during the month of June.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.