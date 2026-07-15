Video: Disturbing Details Revealed of New Jersey Woman Charged with Abusing Child ‘Still in Diapers’

New shocking details have emerged in charges against a 25-year-old New Jersey woman, including the revelation that her alleged victim was young enough to still be “in diapers.”

Victoria Anne Cranmer, 25, made her first appearance in Ocean County Superior Court Tuesday morning on charges of second-degree sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, manufacturing of child sexual abuse material, and possession of child sexual abuse material.

She was held without bail, according to prosecutors.

The case originated in the coastal community of Little Egg Harbor about 60 miles south of Newark and was revealed by a bizarre turn of events as the suspect made little effort to keep the alleged abuse secret, new court documents reveal.

Cranmer had been staying from March through May at a childhood friend’s home, identified as “Ms. P,” often serving as a babysitter for another mother, identified as “Ms. H” in the court documents.

For her birthday in April, her friend bought her an iPhone 17 Pro and signed her up for cell service.

But as Breitbart News and other outlets reported, the two had a falling out and Cranmer was ordered out of the home. The friend wanted the phone back. Cranmer left it in her mailbox, with the device easily accessible because it had no security pass code.

In the iPhone, Ms. P discovered the incriminating 14-second video of Cranmer allegedly having sexual interplay with Ms. H’s child, identified now as a boy, laughing and taunting the tot as she did, according to coverage by the Patch, per the arrest affidavit.

The video had been posted on Snapchat, according to the New York Post. Such a video would be subject to being taken down by Snapchat’s “community guidelines.”

Ms. P was so alarmed by the video, she saved the footage to her phone, locked Cranmer out of her Snapchat account apparently to preserve evidence of her relationship with the child, and went to authorities.

Ms. P knew it was her former roommate because of a distinctive “boobs” tattoo on her leg.

According to the Patch:

On Cranmer’s Snapchat, she found a video of the young boy touching Cranmer’s exposed vagina while she sat on the toilet laughing, according to the affidavit. Ms. P knew it was Cranmer due to distinctive tattoos, her voice, and the fact that it was filmed in her own bathroom, the affidavit said.

The Patch also reported that Ms. H “began to notice her son behaving oddly after spending time with Cranmer, and he began to not like the bathtub, according to the documents.”

Later the mother learned that Cranmer bathed herself with the boy, officials said.

Police used a search warrant to obtain other videos from the phone of Cranmer, according to news outlets.

The age of the boy was not revealed, but court documents mentioned he was “in diapers,” according to news reports.

“Cranmer had taken other videos of her and the boy in the bathroom and sent one to another Snapchat account, though it was unclear if those videos contained explicit material,” the Post reported.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets , which documents one of the worst cases of child sex abuse in U.S. history, and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.