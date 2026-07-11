NJ Woman Charged with Child Sexual Assault, Identified in Video by Her ‘Boobs’ Tattoo

A 25-year-old New Jersey woman — identified in videos by a telltale “boobs” tattoo on her leg — was arrested on sex crimes charges this week after allegedly sexually assaulting a child and posting footage of the abuse on Snapchat.

Victoria Anne Cranmer is accused of recording the sex assault video on May 6 in the bathroom of a home in Little Egg Harbor, a costal town 30 miles north of Atlantic City.

The footage was recorded on a cellphone her former roommate had gifted her for her birthday in April, police said.

“But the two had a falling out in May and the woman kicked Cranmer out of her home and asked for the phone back, according to heavily redacted court documents,” the NJ.com reported.

She left the phone in the mailbox, and the former roommate discovered the incriminating video on the device after she retrieved it.

The former roommate apparently alerted state and local authorities, and the Little Egg Harbor Police Department took on the case. Police seized the phone and obtained a search warrant in late May to probe the device’s content.

There, they discovered several other videos allegedly depicting Cranmer and the alleged victim in the bathroom, according to authorities.

In the 14-second-long video with the minor child, Cranmer could be identified by tattoos, among them a tattoo of “boobs” on her leg.

New Jersey 101.5 reported:

According to a criminal complaint filed this week, Cranmer recorded an illicit Snapchat video of a girl in the bathroom of a Little Egg Harbor home. Investigators found the video saved in Snapchat memories on Cranmer’s iPhone 17 Pro. On Friday, New Jersey 101.5 obtained an appendix of the complaint with more disturbing details. Police said the video from May 6 showed the victim grab at Cranmer’s genitals as she sat on the toilet. Cranmer started laughing and said, “Why are you picking my pubes?” Cranmer was identified by her voice and several leg tattoos, including the word “boobs,” a lightning bolt, and a mushroom.

Cranmer was arrested Tuesday and charged with sexual assault of a child “older than 4 years old but younger than 13, according to 101.5. She also is charged with three separate counts of child endangerment, including “duty of care,” manufacturing child sexual abuse material, and possession of this material, according to the radio news outlet.

The outlet also reported that, according to her LinkedIn profile, Cranmer works in the medical field as a clinical coordinator.

She was booked in the Ocean County Jail in Toms River, NJ., where she has remained as of Friday.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets , which documents one of the worst cases of child sex abuse in U.S. history, and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.