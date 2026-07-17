Intruder Nabbed Just Feet Away from ‘Today’ Show While On the Air

Today host Craig Melvin chased away a man, who had sneaked past security at NBC’s New York headquarters, after the intruder approached him Thursday near the show’s Studio 1A.

Melvin, who also allegedly fielded a racial slur from the man, alerted security and the intruder was arrested by New York police.

“There was no altercation, and no one was injured,” NBC said in a statement. “We are reviewing the incident and our security protocols and remain committed to providing a safe and secure environment for everyone who works at and visits our studios.”

Police apprehended Andrew Truelove, 41, charging him with “burglary, menacing, criminal trespass, all as hate crimes, and harassment,” the New York Times reported, per a police statement.

According to the Times:

The security breach happened right before 9 a.m., during the middle of the “Today” show broadcast, a department press officer said, when a man entered the lobby and headed through gold doors on the first floor and went upstairs. He encountered Mr. Melvin, who chased the man back through the lobby in an encounter that lasted eight to 10 seconds, the police said. The man was detained by Rockefeller Center security, and then arrested by a police officer “without incident,” the department said. Officers were alerted to a “disorderly individual” inside 30 Rockefeller Plaza, the Midtown Manhattan building that also includes several NBC studios, like Studio 8H, where “Saturday Night Live” is filmed.

Melvin, who has been at the network since 2011, addressed viewers from his broadcast desk Friday morning, saying he was “safe and sound.” In an earlier social media post, he thanked viewers for reaching out with their concerns.

The New York Post reported that Melvin confronted Truelove in a building stairway and that the intruder was “seeking weatherman Al Roker.”

The Post reported Truelove “hurled a racial slur at Melvin eight to ten seconds before he was apprehended.”

It is not clear why Truelove was seeking weatherman Roker and what he planned to do once he found him. In one of the television industry’s rarely reported hazards, TV news personalities are sometimes stalked by obsessed fans and delusional viewers.

The intruder had eight previous arrests in the city, primarily for mischief, according to the Post, and was on probation for one of them that involved attacking a worker at his residence in the Bowery neighborhood of Lower Manhattan.

Melvin has had a variety of roles at NBC, including first becoming the Today news anchor in 2018 and last year being promoted to a full-time host. He also had been a host on MSNBC.

Breitbart News contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of Eye of the Beholder, about the murder of a Michigan anchorwoman first believed to be stalked and murdered by an obsessed fan, and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more