Canadian Man Charged After Dramatic Knife Chase Caught on Camera

A 37 year-old Canadian man was charged with multiple criminal offenses on Thursday after he wielded a knife to give chase to another man in Surrey, British Columbia earlier this week.

The dramatic incident was caught on camera by a local photographer who, by happenstance, was driving in the area on his way to work for a scheduled photo shooting.

The assaulting man has been identified by Surrey’s police service as Richard Mark James Evoy. The Canadian man was arrested on Wednesday for assaulting a victim, causing a vehicular collision, and then giving chase to the victim using a knife.

British Columbia Prosecution Service charged Evoy with a litany of charges, including assault with a weapon, criminal harassment after he violently assaulted another man with a knife, reportedly gouging the victim’s right eye and causing him additional multiple injures. According to local reports, Evoy is scheduled to appear before a local court on Monday, September 14.

“The victim attempted to drive away in his Ford pickup truck when the suspect drove his Jeep Wrangler into it. The victim then ran from the truck as the suspect allegedly brandished a knife and chased after him. Fortunately, a nearby witness driving a Telsa provided the victim safety until SPS officers arrived,” the police detailed in a statement.

Surrey-based photographer Robin Nuber recorded the now-viral footage of the assault. Nuber explained to City News that he was on his way to a scheduled family photo shoot at Redwood Park in southern Surrey when he stumbled upon the altercation.

“We kept going because he kept coming at us, and then he lost steam and gave up, at that point we pulled over and we saw him toss the knife in the woods,” Nuber told City News.

“Never felt something like this happen, especially in broad daylight, even the firefighters and officers agree it was wild. I mean they all asked to see the video asking, can we see it again because it really does feel like a movie,” he detailed.

Despite the dramatic circumstances, the Canadian photographer was reportedly able to make it to the photo shoot eventually.

“I had to tell them a few times I might be a few more minutes, but they were able to scout out some cute spots in the park for family photos at the park, very wholesome,” Nuber said.

Surrey Police Service Sergeant Lindsey Houghton told City News that Evoy, the man he chased, and a woman seen in the video footage are all known to each other, suggesting that the event was not a random occurrence.

“Richard Evoy is known to police, previous interactions with police over property related crimes. Thankfully the quick actions and quick thinking and quite frankly good reversing was able to get the victim to safety before officers got there,” Surrey Police Service Sergeant Lindsey Houghton reportedly said.