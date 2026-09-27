Scoring illegal sex along New York’s Roosevelt Avenue in Queens has never been easier than under Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D), according to a front-page report Sunday by the New York Post.

The number of street walkers has multiplied, and prostitution-related arrests have plunged by almost 60 percent along the seedy strip since “soft-on-crime” Democratic Socialist Mamdani became mayor this year, according to the report.

The newspaper cited a 40-year-old john who said he had no problem scoring in the open-air hooker stroll nicknamed the “Market of Sweethearts” because the women are cheap, open to negotiations, and police are hampered by permissive laws and city policies.

Not only is the area rife with scantily clad street prostitutes, but rows of parlors in two-story commercial buildings offer “happy ending” massages out of sight of cops on patrol.

The district stretches roughly two miles through Jackson Heights and Corona.

The customer interviewed by the Post seemed to have the sex worker market dialed in like a tour guide.

“I can get it done for $60 to $80,” John told the outlet about soliciting in Queens. “In Manhattan . . . it costs $200 to $300.”

Negotiating a tryst is “super easy,” he added.

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“The Chinese women charge $60 for sex and $40 for oral sex,” he said. “They’re open to sex without a condom for $100 or more.”

“Latinas are more expensive,” he said. “With the Chinese women, you get 30 minutes; the Latinas are obsessed with watching the clock.”

He said the women take customers to a “place upstairs, in very small rooms.”

Prostitution in New York City has proliferated on public streets since a state statute prohibiting loitering for the purpose of prostitution was repealed by the New York state legislature in early 2021, according to the outlet.

“The change in the law has allowed hookers to operate more freely, with cops turning their attention to traffickers, pimps and johns,” the Post reported.

The newspaper cited NYPD data indicating there were 193 prostitution-related arrests along Roosevelt Avenue this year through September 13.

That number represents a formidable 59 percent drop from the 468 arrests during the same period the previous year when ex-NYPD officer-turned-mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch led a major enforcement effort dubbed “Operation Restore Roosevelt.”

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of Masquerade: A True Story of Seduction, Compulsion and Murder, the case of an elite Detroit psychologist’s double life with a street prostitute, which was revealed only after his murder and dismemberment. He has also authored nine other nonfiction and fiction crime titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.