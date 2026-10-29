A 34-year-old husband is accused of fatally stabbing with a pocketknife a man he allegedly found in bed with his wife and two small children at their home in Anaheim, California.

The suspect was identified as Ismael Pinedalopez, who came home from work early to find the victim, wearing only underwear, in bed with the suspect’s wife, daughter, and son, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

The press release reads:

On Saturday, October 24, 2026, Anaheim police received a call regarding a stabbing at a home in the 700 block of N. Pine Street and found a bloodied Pinedalopez. Police found the body of 28-year-old Nicholas Garcia inside the bedroom Pinedalopez shared with his wife and their two-year-old daughter and four-year-old son. Garcia had been stabbed multiple times. Pinedalopez’ wife and two children were not hurt.

Authorities took the suspect into custody at the scene, KTLA reported.

A photo showed what was reportedly the home where the stabbing occurred:

Pinedalopez was charged with one felony count of murder and one felony enhancement of personal use of a weapon in the case. He is facing a possible sentence of 26 years to life in prison if convicted.

Speaking about the case, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said, “Violence is never the answer, and it is truly heartbreaking that these young children had to witness their father commit such a horrific act of brutality in their own home.”

Breitbart News has recently reported on other brutal killings in Democrat-run California.

In July, a 73-year-old artist was stabbed to death outside a mall in Capitola in broad daylight, and an illegal alien released from jail was accused of fatally stabbing a retiree a day later while the victim was outside his home.

Meanwhile, “California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is considering sparing the lives of 563 death row inmates in his state,” Breitbart News reported on October 8, adding, “California has not carried out an execution in 20 years, and the leading candidate to succeed Newsom has pledged to keep the moratorium on capital punishment in place.”