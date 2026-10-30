WATCH: Arizona Woman Fights Off Attacker Allegedly Hired by Her Fiancé to Sexually Assault Her

An Arizona woman’s fiancé has been charged with hatching a plan to have a man sexually assault his own girlfriend — the alleged scheme backfiring when the mother of two fought off the attacker in the driveway of her home.

Police arrested Zarian Dyer, 23, after detectives alleged he recruited 20-year-old Adrian Ayala to assault his fiancé, Bella Torres, according to a statement Thursday by the Buckeye Police Department.

Home surveillance video of the end of the assault surfaced and has gone viral as a result of Torres’s fierce defense which ultimately caused her attacker to flee.

Detectives are still unsure as to why Dyer allegedly orchestrated the attack, though Ayala’s attorney later said his client thought he was hired as part of a “role playing scenario” and believed he had the woman’s consent, according to the Mercedes Sun-Star.

Torres later told the news outlet Arizona’s Family that she had no idea who the attacker was and apparently had no idea why she was being assaulted outside her home.

Detectives eventually discovered text messages between Ayala and Dyer who were “communicating about the planned assault,” according to police, with the fiancé allegedly telling Ayla that Torres would be “alone and unsuspecting.”

The incident began when Ayala arrived at Dyer’s home in the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye around 6 p.m. on Oct. 16. Torres was home at the time with her two children when police received a call of an assault underway and dispatched a unit.

Torres told later detectives she saw a “random man” poking his head through her front door just minutes after her fiancé had left to pick up groceries, according to court records reviewed by the Sun-Star.

Her 17-month-old daughter was standing behind her, and her two-month-old son was asleep in a bedroom. She confronted Ayala, who allegedly asked to use the bathroom but then forced his way inside the home after kicking open the front door.

He began choking her, she told investigators, and soon had her in the bathroom where he “began trying to undo the button on the victim’s pants but was unable to,” according to court records per the Sun-Star report.

The alleged assault continued, but Torres kept fighting back with the struggle eventually spilling out into the front yard. The video, which was obtained by Arizona Family, reveals the battle outside between the two, with Torres throwing right hooks to her attacker’s head.

During the fight, Ayala allegedly told her: “Your boyfriend told me you’d be into this,” according to the court records.

When Ayla gave up and decided to leave, Torres chased him down the street, but he escaped before police arrived. Officers arrested him the following day, leading detectives to uncover the plot allegedly hatched by Dyer.

Ayala’s attorney reportedly told a judge his client had been dispatched to the victim’s boyfriend for a “role-play scenario,” arguing he had no intent to commit a felony and believed he had the woman’s consent, the Sun-Star reported.

According to news reports, prosecutors charged Dyer with aggravated assault, sexual abuse, attempted sexual assault, kidnapping, and conspiracy, while Ayala was charged with kidnapping, sexual abuse, burglary, and aggravated assault.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.