A truck transporting 38,000 pounds of frozen bagels went up in flames on an Indiana highway on Sunday, causing the beloved breakfast food to be charred beyond repair.

An off-duty state trooper spotted the truck hauling a box trailer with smoke billowing from its rear axle around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday while he was driving southbound on I-65, WTHR reported.

By the time he was able to assist the driver — Quiner Louis, 31, of Boynton Beach, Florida — the truck’s brakes caught fire and the back of the trailer went up in flames.

“The driver failed to release the brakes causing them to spark fire,” the Indiana State Police said in a press release on Monday. “The rear tires exploded due to the heat from the brake fire.”

Louis survived and was not injured, so he was able to disconnect the burning tractor from the trailer.

The fire department extinguished the brake fire, and the right lane of the roadway was closed for several hours to clean up the overly toasted bagels, which no amount of cream cheese could salvage.

It is unclear what brand of bagels were on board the truck.