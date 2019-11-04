Training and Vacations Far More Popular With U.S. Workers Than Parental Leave

Workers prioritize additional training and paid time off far above parental leave, according to a new survey.

“Aside from a higher salary, what is the one change that would most improve your job satisfaction?” the latest CNBC/SurveyMonkey Workplace Happiness survey asked.

Twenty-four percent of workers said that additional training and learning opportunities were their top priority. Twenty-one percent said more paid time-off.

Just 2 percent said that more parental leave is the top priority. The share is the same for men and women.

The United States requires all but the smallest companies to provide at least 12 weeks of unpaid leave for new parents. But it does not require paid time off benefits for new parents.

Child care and elder care benefits also received relatively low marks. Just 5 percent of workers ranked this as their top priority; four percent of men and five percent of women.

Fertility in the U.S. hit an all-time low in 2018, prompting calls from some for businesses to be more accommodative of parents and would-be parents.

The findings come from the results of CNBC and Survey Monkey’s third quarterly @Work Survey.

The survey found that 85 percent of respondents say they are very or somewhat satisfied with their jobs, unchanged throughout the survey.