Fact Check: Barack Obama Falsely Claims Seniors Depend on Post Office for Social Security

Barack Obama
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
John Carney

Barack Obama and a number of other Democrat officials have falsely claimed that senior citizens depend on the United States Postal Service to receive their social security checks.

Claim: “Everyone Depends on the USPS. Seniors for their Social Security,” Obama said in a tweet.

Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) made a similar claim.

Senator Elizabeth Warren also made this claim.

Michigan Governor Gretch Whitmer also said.

Hillary Clinton, too.

Verdict: FALSE. Nearly all Social Security payments are made by direct deposit.

The share of Social Security payments made through direct deposit is ninety-eight percent or higher in every state of the union. In Senator Wyden’s Oregon, it is 99.3 percent.

This is not a new development. Social Security has almost exclusively been paid by direct deposit for several years, as this chart from the Social Security Administration shows. Unless specifically requested otherwise, all new enrollees for benefits receive them by direct deposit.

Social Security through direct deposit

 

It no doubt will scare some seniors to hear that their Social Security payments could be delayed by a political fight over the post office but it is not true.

