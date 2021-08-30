A non-partisan ethics watchdog is requesting the Senate Select Committee on Ethics have an immediate investigation into Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly (AZ) for possibly violating federal law and Senate ethics rules.

The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT) sent a letter to the committee outlining that the senator broke federal law and Senate ethics rules that require each member in the House and Senate to disclose financial information to the public.

“Contrary to this legal requirement, it was recently reported that Senator Kelly failed to publicly disclose stock transactions as required by law,” the letter outlines. “Kelly purchased up to $15,000 in Boom Technology by exercising his stock option on April 13, 2021, but he did not disclose the trades within the 30 or 45 day deadline and only did so months later on August 16, 2021.”

Members are supposed to file “full and complete” financial disclosure reports of themselves and the members’ spouse’s assets, debts, and income, in addition to the filing “periodic reports” when transactions are made that exceed $1,000. Every member is required to do so within 30 to 45 days of the transaction, which Kelly allegedly failed to do.

FACT Executive Director Kendra Arnold said in a statement that there is “no excuse” for members to not follow the rules and report their finances to have an “ethical and transparent government”:

When it comes to disclosing stock transactions in a timely manner, there is no excuse for failing to do so. Any financial reporting violations are serious and cannot be overlooked. The disclosure requirements are an integral part of an ethical and transparent government: accurate and timely filing is the only method for citizens to determine whether Members have conflicts of interest or are wrongfully profiting from their position. This requirement is nothing new to senators and is part of their duties as an elected official to affirmatively act to ensure compliance. The Senate Select Committee on Ethics must immediate investigate and impose the proper penalties for failing to comply with the federal law.

“Any violation of the financial reporting requirements is serious and cannot be overlooked,” the letter added.