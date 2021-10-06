Poll: Only 11 Percent ‘Strongly Approve’ of Joe Biden’s Handling of Immigration

Only 11 percent of Americans strongly support President Joe Biden’s easy-migration, pro-amnesty immigration policies, according to a Morning Consult poll.

The poll also shows 44 percent strong opposition to Biden’s policies, even as his deputies push hard to expand the inflow of visa workers and chain-migration migrants in the pending $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill.

The “strong” responses are more important than the “somewhat” reactions because they are far more likely to influence voting in 2022.

Overall, the October 2-4 poll of 1,998 registered voters showed 33 percent support and 59 percent opposition to Biden’s policy of forcing Americans to compete with legal and illegal migrants for jobs and housing.

The poll results are sharply different from the industry-funded, pro-amnesty, rose-tinted push polls used to promote the pending amnesties in the U.S. Senate. For example, a September 1 survey by the American Business Immigration Coalition (ABIC) claims that roughly 75 percent of voters support the amnesty proposals in the Democrats’ budget-reconciliation spending bill.

However, the GOP may choose to miss the political opportunity to win over swing voters with the promise of pro-family, pocketbook immigration reform.

For many years, donor-funded GOP leaders, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA)and Rep. John Katko (R-NY) — and their staff — have downplayed the pocketbook impact of migration on Americans’ communities. One reason for this policy is to avoid making any campaign promises on immigration that would be opposed by the donors.

Instead, the GOP tries to encourage the turnout of its base voters by spotlighting the non-economic aspects of the migration problem, including crime by migrants, border chaos, and drug smuggling.

Some Republicans, including Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), are learning to make a pocketbook pitch that will raise support among the critical swing voters.

“Democrats in Congress would rather ignore [President] Joe Biden’s humanitarian disaster than give up their dream of open borders,” said a September 25 weekend Republican Address by Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM). She continued:

But Americans won’t be distracted, not by the media, or the radical left. We stand for our workers. We stand for law enforcement. We stand for safe communities. We stand for borders. We stand for America.

McCarthy tweeted the Herrell message on the 25th — and then retweeted a September 28 tweet from Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO) that spotlighted the amnesty’s danger to Americans’ ability to earn a living:

Washington Democrats set aside over $100 billion in their reconciliation bill to grant amnesty to over 10 million illegal immigrants, making them eligible for federal benefits and putting them into direct job competition with American workers. — Rep. Jason Smith (@RepJasonSmith) September 28, 2021

Migration is deeply unpopular because it damages ordinary Americans’ career opportunities, cuts their wages, raises their rents, curbs their productivity, shrinks their political clout, widens regional wealth gaps, and wrecks their democratic, equality-promoting civic culture.

For many years, a wide variety of pollsters have shown deep and broad opposition to labor migration and the inflow of temporary contract workers into jobs sought by young U.S. graduates.

This pocketbook opposition is multiracial, cross-sex, non-racist, class-based, bipartisan, rational, persistent, and recognizes the solidarity Americans owe to each other.