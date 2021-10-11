Michigan gas prices have soared to a 2021 high, as the average gallon of unleaded gas in the state registers at $3.33.

The current average of $3.33 per gallon for regular gas is up 13 cents from last week’s average of about $3.20 per gallon. It is 15 cents higher than last month’s average of approximately $3.18 per gallon, according to AAA. Today’s average is $1.21 higher than this time last year, which was roughly $2.12 per gallon.

According to Fox 2, the most expensive gas prices in Michigan are in Lansing, where regular gas averages $3.39 per barrel: Saginaw, where gas averages register at $3.38 a gallon; and Grand Rapids, where prices have crept to $3.37 per gallon.

The least expensive gas prices in the state are Ann Arbor, where prices average $3.26 per gallon; Metro Detroit, which averages 3.29 per gallon; and Benton Harbor, where prices are roughly 3.34 a gallon, Fox 2 reports.

AAA reports that data collected by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows “total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 3.3 million bbl to 225.1 million bbl last week.”

“Gasoline demand also increased slightly from 9.40 million b/d to 9.44 million b/d—the slight increase in gas demand aided in the national average’s rise,” according to AAA. “However, the main culprit for rising pump prices remains high crude prices above $74 per barrel.”

“The key driver for this recent rise in the price of gas is crude oil, which typically accounts for between 50% and 60% of the price at the pump,” explained AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross, according to a report from the company.

“Rising crude oil prices led to a double-digit spike in Michigan gas prices,” AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said according to Fox 2. “If crude prices continue to trade near $80 a barrel, motorists will likely see elevated pump prices through this week.”

During the Colonial Pipeline shutdown in May, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, who formerly served as Michigan’s governor, was asked, “How does this speed up the efforts at DOE to move in more of a renewable direction since this is going to have an impact on people at the pump?”

“Yeah, I mean, we obviously are ‘all in’ on making sure that we meet the President’s goals of getting to 100 percent clean electricity by 2035 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050,” the former Michigan governor responded. “And, you know, if you drive an electric car, this would not be affecting you, clearly.”

On a national level, the current average cost of gasoline hovers around $3.27 per gallon, while a week ago, it was approximately $3.20 per gallon, according to data from AAA. Last month, the average was $3.18 per gallon, and a year ago, the average price for a gallon of gas was roughly $2.19.