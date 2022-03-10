American families had a more challenging time putting food on the kitchen table in February as everyday food prices continue to surge, with no end in sight.

The overall food prices rose 7.9 percent compared with a year ago, data from the Department of Labor showed on Thursday. In fact, the data also showed that inflation climbed to another four-decade high in February, as the consumer price index rose 7.9 percent compared with a year ago.

Inflation is on the rise and with no end in sight as the Biden administration continues to spend and the Democrat-led Congress is looking to push another spending bill worth over a trillion dollars.

Home furniture prices are up 10.3 percent compared with the last year and have risen one percent since last month. Prices for the category of “living room, kitchen, and dining room” furniture are up an eye-popping 19.3 percent compared with a year ago. They actually surprisingly dropped 0.2 percent compared with January.

Here are some of the most striking moves in food prices.

Ground beef: up 13.6 percent.

Steaks: up 16.9 percent.

Bacon: up 17.1 percent.

Pork Chops: up 13.4 percent.

Chicken: up 13.2 percent.

Fresh Fish: up 10.4 percent

Fresh Whole Milk: up 12.4 percent.

Coffee: up 10.5 percent.

Fresh Fruit: up 10.6 percent.

Lettuce: up 7.9 percent.

Salad Dressing: up 9.4 percent.

Soups: up 10 percent.

Baby Food: up 8.4 percent.

Breakfast Cereal: up 7.5 percent.

Bread: 7.5 percent.

Biscuits and Muffins: up 7.1 percent.

Lunch Meats: up 11 percent.

Eating out is not really a better option. Fast food prices are up 6.8 percent, and full-service restaurant prices are up 7.5 percent. Even vending machine prices are up 5.9 percent.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.