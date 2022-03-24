Durable Goods Orders Plunge More Than Expected

Orders at U.S. factories for long-lasting products fell by more than expected in February, with a proxy for business investment unexpectedly plunging.

Durable goods orders declined by 2.2 percent in February. Orders for so-called “core capital goods”—a category that excludes transportation and defense orders, and is considered a proxy for business investment—fell by 0.3 percent.

Economists had forecast a decline of one percent in overall orders and a 0.4 percent rise in core capital goods orders.

The sharp decline in the headline number was driven by a drop-off in orders for passenger planes and autos.