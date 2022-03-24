Poll: Overwhelming Majority Support Suspending Federal, State Gas Tax

An overwhelming majority of voters in the United States support a temporary break from paying federal and state taxes on gasoline as one method of reducing the skyrocketing price of gas, according to a Morning Consult/Politico poll.

Seventy-three percent of registered voters in the United States support allowing a temporary break on having to pay federal gas tax when pumping gas as one method of reducing gas prices. Of those respondents, 44 percent of the respondents strongly support this method.

Only 14 percent oppose having a temporary break from paying the federal gas tax. While an overwhelming majority support a break, only 13 percent have no opinion.

When asked about a temporary break from paying state taxes when at the pump as another way to reduce the price of gas, 72 percent support this method. Of those respondents, 42 percent strongly support it.

Only 15 percent oppose having a temporary break from paying the state tax on gas. Again, while an overwhelming majority support such a break, only 13 percent have no opinion.

While not as high a percentage, a majority of the respondents also said they support the federal government releasing some of the oil from the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). Sixty-four percent said they support this, while 33 percent of those respondents strongly support this method to reduce the cost.

There is slightly higher opposition to this method than the others. Nineteen percent oppose it, while 18 percent have no opinion.

As oil and gas prices have skyrocketed over the last year under President Joe Biden’s leadership, oil companies have had many problems domestically as the administration has taken aim at American energy independence. As the Biden administration pushes for a world that doesn’t use oil, it makes oil investment scarcer and the country more reliant on foreign oil.

This is due to the Biden administration canceling the Keystone XL Pipeline, suspending oil and gas leasing on public lands and waters, halting federal support for oil and gas projects overseas, and suspending oil drilling leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR).

In fact, though Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm once said the administration would not impose a ban on crude oil exports, Biden waived the sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a move that would reduce American energy exports. The Ukrainians have even claimed that lifting the sanctions on Nord Stream 2 is one of the reasons the Russians invaded their country.

This is all while Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg suggested that Americans struggling with high gas prices switch to electric vehicles to save money.

The recent poll from Morning Consult/Politico was conducted from March 18 to 20, with the participation of 2,005 registered voters. The margin of error was plus or minus two percent.

