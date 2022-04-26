Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue Warns of ‘Global Food Crisis’

Goya Foods CEO and President Bob Unanue speaks prior to U.S. President Donald Trump signing an Executive Order on the White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 9, 2020.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images
Joshua Caplan

Appearing Tuesday on the Fox Business Network, Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue warned of the possibility of a “global food crisis.”

A transcript is as follows:

MARIA BARTIROMO: Assess the situation. How do you see inflation today?

BOB UNANUE: We are on the precipice of a global food crisis. God created humanity, humanity has created every way to destroy itself, from nuclear, biological, and chemical. … But now, we’ve weaponized food. Between Ukraine and Russia, they represent 50 percent of the world’s production of fertilizer, 30 percent wheat, 20 percent corn … other foods and minerals. … Russia, they’re also cutting off Ukraine to the sea. … If they cut off Odessa, then they basically landlock the Ukraine and they can’t export–they can’t even plant.

Let me say that we have in a way, provoked this war by showing an incredible weakness around the globe and a lack of resolve to protect women, children, and the innocent. It started in Afghanistan.

 

