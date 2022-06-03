Gas Prices Soar to Record High for 6th Consecutive Day

Gas prices have soared to record highs for six consecutive days, according to AAA data.

On Memorial Day weekend, Breitbart News reported gas prices reached a record high of $4.61 per gallon. That trend has continued into Friday, jumping 15 cents to $4.76 per gallon.

Gas prices have been increasing over the term of Joe Biden’s presidency. In January 2021, the national average gas price was $2.38. Six months later it had shot up to $3.04 and has only continued to climb. By May 18, 2022, gas prices in all fifty states were above $4 per gallon.

President Biden’s Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told reporters on Thursday that Americans will have to pay at least four dollars a gallon for the foreseeable future. “The price of gas is likely to remain above $4 per gallon,” she estimated based on Department of Energy data.

Four dollars per gallon is a bargain in some parts of the nation. Eighteen states are hovering around $5 per gallon. In California, gas prices in some areas are higher than the federal minimum wage.

According to AAA, states where gas prices have increased most since last week are Indiana (+33 cents), Ohio (+31 cents), Illinois (+30 cents), Kentucky (+26 cents), Wisconsin (+26 cents), Michigan (+24 cents), Colorado (+21 cents), New Mexico (+19 cents), Nebraska (+18 cents) and Minnesota (+18 cents).

Instead of taking responsibility for the soaring costs, Biden has blamed aides for being unable to reduce the inflation he has fueled with his energy and fiscal policies, according to the Washington Post.

“Biden has privately grumbled to top White House officials over the administration’s handling of inflation, expressing frustration over the past several months that aides were not doing enough to confront the problem directly,” the Post reported.

