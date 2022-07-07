75% of Black Americans Say Inflation is Very Important for 2022 Midterms

It’s going to be a Bidenflation election.

Nearly two-thirds of Americans say inflation will be “very important” when deciding how to vote in the midterm election, the latest poll from YouGov and the Economist shows.

The poll, taken over the long Independence Day weekend, found 73 percent of Americans say inflation will be very important. Another 20 percent say it will be somewhat important.

The figure rises to 75 percent for black Americans.

Among Hispanics, 66 percent say inflation will be very important. The same share of white college graduate men say it will be very important. Sixty-seven percent of white college graduate women do as well.

Among non-college graduate white men, 80 percent see inflation as very important. Among their female counterparts, 83 percent are in the very important column.

Worry over inflation cuts across all geographic lines, with the highest share of those saying inflation is very important in the South at 73 percent the lowest in the Northeast at 68 percent.

Sixty-percent of Democrats say inflation is very important. Seventy percent of independents say so and 92 percent of Republicans.

Seventy-five percent of people earning under $50,000 say inflation is very important. The same percent of those earning over $50,000 but under $100,000 are in the very important category. Higher earners come in at 64 percent.