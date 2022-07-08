U.S. Economy Adds 372,000 Jobs in June, Unemployment at 3.6%

Everyone is talking about a recession but the labor market remains blazing hot.

The U.S. economy added 372,000 jobs in June and the unemployment rate held steady at 3.6 percent, the Department of Labor said Friday.

Economists had expected the economy to add 250,000 jobs and the unemployment rate to hold steady at 3.6 percent. The range of forecasts by economists surveyed by Econoday was between a gain of 190,000 to 350,000.

The private sector added 381,000 jobs in June, also more than expected. The change in total nonfarm payroll employment for April was revised down by 68,000, from 436,000 to 368,000, and the change for May was revised down by 6,000, from 390,000 to 384,000.

On average, the economy has added 456,000 jobs per month in 2022, an extremely high rate of payroll building.

In June, average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls rose by 0.3 percent to $32.08. Over the past 12 months, average hourly earnings have jumped by 5.1 percent. In June, average hourly earnings of private-sector production and nonsupervisory employees rose by 0.5 percent, to $27.45. The wage gains were also higher than expected, an indication that the tight labor market continues to put inflationary pressure on the economy.

Average hourly earnings were revised up for May to show a 0.4 percent gain from April and a 5.3 percent gain from a year ago. Each was one tenth of a percentage point higher than the earlier estimate.

The labor force participation rate ticked down a tenth of a point to 62.2 percent.

THe manufacturing sector saw a big jump in jobs, with payrolls rising by 29,000. The May figure was revised up to 23,000 from the earlier estimate of 18,000.

The economy rebounded from the pandemic much faster than expected. The labor market, in particular, quickly recovered much of the damage done by 2020’s lockdowns and social distancing, with the unemployment rate dropping much faster than expected. Demand for goods soared as American incomes were pumped up with stimulus money from various government programs and social distancing rules left people bereft of many of the leisure services activities–sports, concerts, travel, movies–that typically would have drained bank accounts.

The supply side of the economy could not keep up with the shift into spending on goods, especially with many exporting countries also struggling with the pandemic. China’s ports have suffered a series of closures under the country’s zero-tolerance policy for Covid. Various stages of the global supply chain to build semiconductors have also broken down, creating shortages that forced makers of everything from cars, to appliances, to phones to slow production.

Despite the signs that the demand side of the economy had recovered and the supply side was straining, the Federal Reserve continued to keep rates low, fearful of repeating past mistakes of withdrawing economic support too early. Similarly, the Biden Administration and Democrats led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) pushed through an enormous spending program called the American Rescue Plan.