Ron DeSantis: The U.S. Does Not Need Mass Migration to Be Great

The United States does not need mass legal or illegal immigration to be a great nation, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told a pro-America meeting in Miami.

“We’ve had periods where we had high immigration levels that we have had success, we’ve also had periods where we have great success with immigration levels being very low, such as … [in] the decades after World War Two,” he told the audience, according to a video released on September 12.

“So the issue is, how does immigration serve the people of the United States and the national interest?” he said, adding, “We’re not globalists who believe that foreigners have a right to come into our country whenever they want to.”

Watch below as DeSantis addresses the issue of migration:

In contrast, President Joe Biden said in his 2021 State of the Union speech to Congress that “Immigration has always been essential to America.” The claim echoes the 1950s narrative that the United States is a “Nation of Immigrants,” not a nation of Americans.

During the low-migration period from 1924 to about 1970, Americans’ wages, economic power, and technology surged upwards. Since then, the government has worked with investors and corporations to move manufacturing jobs overseas, and also to import foreign workers to fill up millions of service jobs.

Forty-five minutes into DeSantis’ speech at the National Conservatism conference, he slammed the growing clout of corporations in the nation’s politics:

I’m not a central planner. I don’t want to be doing that. But corporatism is not the same as free enterprise. Too many Republicans have viewed limited government to basically mean whatever is best for corporate America is how we want to do the economy. And my view is, obviously free enterprise is the best economic system. But that is a means to an end. It’s a means to having a good fulfilling life and a prosperous society. It’s not an end in and of itself, and we need to make sure that we have that firmly in mind. The United States is a nation that has an economy, not the other way around. Our economy should be geared towards helping our own people.

“This idea of mass immigration, whether it’s illegal immigration, or whether it’s just mass immigration through the legal process — like the diversity lottery or chain migration — is not conducive to assimilating people into American society,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis also sought to shame Democrats and President Joe Biden for the chaos, crimes, and deaths ensured by their policy of opening the border to mass migration, starting at 24:00:

Joe Biden came into office and he reversed President [Donald] Trump’s border policies, knowing full well what the results will be. And you know the results you have massive numbers of illegal aliens pouring across the border — record sex trafficking, record human trafficking, record drug trafficking. The fentanyl that China is making to poison our society is getting into this country through the southern border. And now we have the leading cause of death for people 18 to 45 is overdoses from fentanyl. So it’s been a policy disaster. But it’s also been a constitutional disaster. Joe Biden took an oath to take care that the laws of this country are faithfully executed and he is violating his oath of office.

During the low-migration period from 1925 to about 1970, Americans’ wealth and living standards shot up.

The biggest winners from the migration halt were the poorest Americans — penniless farms in the Midwest and blacks from the south, many of whom took open jobs in the northern manufacturing cities. The entire South also boomed once the resulting labor shortages forced reluctant companies to invest in farm machinery and factories.

But East Coast leaders in both parties reopened the doors in 1965 and then doubled the inflow when President George H.W. Bush signed the 1990 immigration bill.

The policy of mass immigration was briefly curbed by President Donald Trump but has been accelerated by Biden to his political cost.

President Joe Biden's poll rating on immigration has slipped down to 35 percent, according to a survey by the Associated Press. https://t.co/3HrQZxenu8 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 1, 2021

The policy has been used by the establishment as an economic tool to extract tens of millions of foreign workers, consumers, and renters from poor countries, by legal and semi-legal methods.

Since the Extraction Migration economic policy started in about 1990, Americans’ wages and salaries have grown very slowly. Housing prices have spiked, diversity, civic chaos, and crime have expanded, drug addiction has exploded, and foreign workers have filled up many careers in Fortune 500 companies.

The establishment Brookings Institution admitted in 2017:

After adjusting for inflation, wages are only 10 percent higher [emphasis added] in 2017 than they were in 1973, with annual real wage growth just below 0.2 percent. The U.S. economy has experienced long-term real wage stagnation and a persistent lack of economic progress for many workers.

Simultaneously, the suppressed wages helped to boom the stock market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, for example, tripled in after-inflation value since 1982. The NASDAQ index jumped 24-fold since 1982, as the high-immigration economy created many billionaires — and many millions of poor Americans.