Poll: 51% of Independents Say Joe Biden’s Economy Is Very Bad

Fifty-one percent of independents say President Joe Biden’s economy is very bad, while two percent of independents said it is very good, a Wednesday Civiqs poll revealed.

The Civiqs poll averaged 759,856 responses tracked between January 15, 2015 — September 20, 2020. The Civiqs tracking model captures the shifts in attitudes of various groups over time across all 50 states and Washington, DC. These changes can happen either rapidly or over time.

Overall, the survey showed only 20 percent said Biden’s economy is very good to fairly good, while 77 percent said it was very bad to fairly bad. Four percent were unsure.

Only 16 percent of independents said the direction of Biden’s America is on the right track. Sixty-five percent it is getting worse. Fifteen percent said it is about the same.

Joe Biden Reminds Americans Complaining About Inflation He Sent Them "A Check for Eight Grand" pic.twitter.com/fGnpQ0RpEU — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 29, 2022

In the last year, more than two million migrants have been encountered at the southern border. Fentanyl has become the greatest killer among 18 to 45 year olds. Inflation has soared to a 40-year high.

Gas prices have increased to all-time record highs. Weekly wages have shrunk. Supply chain woes have persisted. And the deadly Afghan withdrawal deeply embarrassed the nation.

Among independents, Civiqs found only 28 percent approve of Biden. Sixty-one percent disapprove.

In every single state, Biden’s approval is underwater among independents, including (27-62 percent), Georgia (28-59 percent), Michigan (23-69 percent), Nevada (26-65 percent), Pennsylvania (31-59 percent), and Wisconsin (32-59 percent).

Biden’s terrible polling in swing states among independents does not bode well for the Democrats hopes of retaining control of the Senate and House. Presidential approval ratings in swing states are bellwethers for future elections.

Fifty-six percent of Americans say President Joe Biden’s 40-year-high inflation has caused them hardship, up from 49 percent in January and 45 percent in November, a Gallup poll found this week. https://t.co/5axxAh8o9s — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 10, 2022

It still remains likely Republicans win back the House, but the Senate is more of a tossup. Races in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Nevada have tightened within the margin of error. In Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Florida, Republican candidates still hold leads. But in Arizona, Trump-endorsed Blake Masters is well behind in the polls against Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ).

Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) directed Super PAC on Tuesday canceled $9.6 million in support of Masters. The fund has instead sent the money to New Hampshire, Georgia, and Nevada.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.