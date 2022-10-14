The networks ABC and CBS together on Thursday spent more air time on the last January 6th hearing and leaks against former President Donald Trump than citizens trying to keep their heads above water financially in President Joe Biden’s (D) America.

The Media Research Center’s (MRC) NewsBusters reported:

All told (and when you add in NBC), ABC’s Good Morning America, CBS Mornings, and NBC’s Today spent a total of 12 minutes and 50 seconds on January 6 and the Mar-a-Lago raid and 11 minutes and 50 seconds on inflation. It should be noted nearly three quarters of the inflation total (eight minutes and 34 seconds) came from NBC’s Today, which was the only network to give more time to the state of the economy than January 6 and Trump (three minutes and 49 seconds).

NewsBusters dubbed CBS Mornings the worst offender when it came to tone deafness with three minutes and 46 seconds spent on issues surrounding Trump and no seconds on the inflation Americans endure day after day.

“ABC’s Good Morning America didn’t have a zero on inflation, but it was still far less than what they gave to obsessing over January 6 (five minutes and 15 seconds on January 6 and Trump to three minutes and 15 seconds on the economy). Worse yet, January 6 and Trump led off the first three half-hours of the show,” the site added.

The analysis came as citizens across the nation grapple with rising crime, skyrocketing food prices, and growing costs at the gas pump.

Meanwhile, Biden traveled to Los Angeles on Thursday to make an appearance at a midterm fundraiser for Democrats as his approval numbers remain low and inflation continues, Breitbart News reported Friday.

The outlet said, “Prices surged in September, rising 8.2 percent compared to a year earlier. Core CPI, which doesn’t take into account food and energy prices, rose 6.6 percent compared to a year ago — the highest rate of core inflation since 1982.”

A recent Civiqs poll found 62 percent of voters said Biden’s economy is deteriorating as the midterm elections approach.

“Inflation is the number one issue among voters. Surging costs have greatly impacted American families’ wallets,” according to Breitbart News.