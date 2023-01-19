U.N. Official: ‘Many’ Biden Migrants Killed in 2022

“Many [migrants] have lost their lives or gone missing” while trying to cross the Darien Gap jungle to reach President Joe Biden’s border welcome, according to a United Nations manager who is tasked with helping the migrants.

“The stories we have heard from those who have crossed the Darien Gap attest to the horrors of this journey,” Giuseppe Loprete, the Panama managers for the International Organization for Migration (IOM), said in a January 17 statement. “Many have lost their lives or gone missing, while others come out of it with significant health issues, both physical and mental,” he added.

The statement linked to another U.N article which said “countless migrants have died in their quest to seek a better life.”

Pro-migration progressives, lobbyists and journalists ignore the mass deaths — despite the readiness of Venezuelan migrants to describe and show the recorded horrors created by the U.S. government’s stealth policy of extracting migrant workers from poor countries.

“There were two images of his treacherous journey north that he couldn’t get out of his head,” Albinson Linares from Telemundo.com said about a Venezuelan migrant named Johan Torres:

The first was how a [migrant] person who resisted a robbery in Mexico was killed with a machete; the other happened in the jungle, when he saw a man leave behind his young daughter, waist-deep in mud. “He left her there, lying in the mud and crying. And I couldn’t do anything because I was dying of exhaustion. But I can’t forget that,” he said with tears in his eyes.

In Biden’s Washington, “Nobody gives a shit,” said Todd Bensman, a former intelligence analyst who now tracks migration pathways for the Center for Immigration Studies.

Loprete, the U.N. official, posted a video admitting “many” deaths on the U.S.-sponsored migration route through Panama:

In 2022, roughly 250,000 migrants crossed the roadless jungle linking South America to Central America.

That number is double the 2021 inflow, partly because Biden’s homeland security chief — Alejandro Mayorkas — opened a safer route in early 2022 for more migrants. The new use boats to relay the economic migrants to a shorter and flatter jungle trail:

Title 42 will remain in effect. This video, provided to me today by a Venezuelan migrant, shows part of the journey through the Panamanian jungle. For Venezuelans, they trekked up to nine days in these conditions, only to then learn they would be turned away at the border. pic.twitter.com/bZiMJGfK97 — Cody Weddle (@coweddle) December 28, 2022

Nobody has an accurate estimate for the number deaths in the Darien Gap because the bodies disappear in the jungle or get washed down rivers to the sea, Bensman told Breitbart News:

There’d be 50 migrants camped on a riverbank and a flash flood would take half of them out to sea. So nobody counted those those because they never had bodies to count. Then they’ve got all the skeletons out there of unidentified people, so nobody knows … [but] everybody who goes in there sees somebody die and or the bodies.

The death toll in 2021 may have been 10 percent of the migrants, said Bensman.

Biden’ and his deputies — including border chief Mayorkas — know their dangled welcome for migrants kills many people. For example, Biden told reporters on January 1:

People go through — have to make it through jungles and a long journey to the — to the — to the border. And many are victimized, not only in terms of what they have to pay, but victimized physically in other ways. And so we’re trying to make it easier for people to get here, opening up the capacity to get here, but not have them go through that godawful process.

But media outlets and Democrats have ignored the death toll — even though they eagerly blamed President Donald Trump for fewer deaths of individual migrants who drowned in rivers or died in the desert heat along the U.S. border.

Pro-migration advocates try to dodge their responsibility for the deaths, often by blaming the deaths on Americans’ refusal to open their borders to the world’s poor.

“The misery and death that people experience, only to be turned away at the border, is appalling,” said a tweet by Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, the policy director at the American Immigration Council.

Breitbart has posted many articles on the huge death toll of Biden’s illegal welcome for migrants.

So far, few GOP legislators have publicly shamed Biden and his deputies for the many dead killed by Biden’s policies.

The GOP silence about the death toll matches the GOP’s silence about the pocketbook damage done to Americans by donor-supported migration.

Once the migrants cross Panama’s jungle, they are shuttled northwards under a U.S.-funded program dubbed “controlled flow.” The goal is to moderate the migrant flow so that it is not exposed by media reports about migrant deaths, visible encampments and conflicts along the route.

As the migrants move north, they are protected by U.S-funded non-government groups in central America and in Mexico. Near the U.S. border, they can meet with U.S.-funded non-profits who help them get a quasi-legal “parole” status from Mayorkas’ deputies.

The federal government has long operated an economic policy of Extraction Migration. This colonialism-like policy extracts vast amounts of human resources from needy countries and uses the imported workers, renters, and consumers to grow Wall Street and the economy.

The migrant inflow has successfully forced down Americans’ wages and also boosted rents and housing prices. The inflow has also pushed many native-born Americans out of careers in a wide variety of business sectors, and contributed to the rising death rate of poor Americans.

The population inflow also reduces the political clout of native-born Americans, and allows elites to divorce themselves from the needs and interests of ordinary Americans.

One result is that a 54 percent majority of Americans say Biden is allowing a southern border invasion, according to an August 2022 poll commissioned by the left-of-center National Public Radio (NPR). The 54 percent “Invasion” majority included 76 percent of Republicans, 46 percent of independents, and even 40 percent of Democrats.